Puducherry govt credits cash to beneficiaries as Pongal gift

Puducherry, Jan 12 (PTI) The territorial government has credited Rs 750 to the bank accounts of each of the 3,38,761 families covered under the public distribution system in all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam as Pongal gift.

A release issued by the office of the Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday said the payment had been made under Direct Benefit Transfer mode to the beneficiaries and that this is the cash equivalent of the articles used in Pongal celebration.

The government has been crediting cash instead of distributing gifts for the festival since last year.

The release said the government defrayed Rs 8.47 crore for payment of the cash to each of the families through their bank accounts. The cash distribution was irrespective of the income of the families.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrated the Pongal festival at Raj Nivas (the office-cum-residence of the Lt Governor) today. Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam, Ministers, legislators and officials were among those present. PTI Cor SS