Puducherry govt implementing comprehensive reforms in fisheries sector: Lt Guv

Puducherry, Feb 12 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Thursday said that the union territory government was implementing comprehensive reforms in the fisheries sector in collaboration with the Centre through schemes such as the PMMSY and other initiatives for development of fisheries.

Inaugurating a two-day high-level international workshop on 'Marine Fisheries Value chain in the Bay of Bengal region-Puducherry as destination' here, he said Puducherry was emerging as a leading maritime hub through its coastline, port facilities, human resources and skills.

Kailashnathan said Puducherry has the potential to emerge as a major marine export gateway for the country and to become a model marine economy.

"Karaikal, the only harbour-centric production processing hub on India's East coast places Puducherry in a strategic position to become a major export gateway especially when 97 per cent of India's exports are routed through ports," the Lt Governor said.

Emphasising the need to strengthen the marine fisheries value chain, Kaialashnathan said, "Increasing the income of fishers does not merely depend on catching more fish. If the income of the fishing community is to increase it is not enough to catch more fish. The value obtained from it must increase," he stated.

"Developing refrigeration facilities, ice plants, modern fish landing centres, quality certification systems and export infrastructures is essential to boost value addition and ensure better price realization," he added.

"Puducherry government in collaboration with the Centre is implementing comprehensive reforms in the fisheries sector through schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and other fisheries development initiatives," he said.

"Development of fishing harbours, provision of safety equipment, fishermen's insurance, GPS (Global Positioning System) facilities, promotion of deep-sea fishing and financial assistance and training for women's self help groups are being undertaken on a continuous basis," he said.

Fisheries products should meet global standards to compete in international markets, he said.

Kailashnathan said that women fish co-operatives in Puducherry were a model for community institutions in the country. "Women are at the forefront of fish drying, processing and making value added products. They must be supported with training, credit facilities and marketing linkages," he said, adding that empowering women would strengthen families and society as a whole.

Bay of Bengal Programme-Inter Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) director P Krishnan said that, "Unlike many regions, Puducherry has a unique educated and relatively well-off consumer base with a strong preference for non-vegetarian food." International experts, policymakers, researchers, fisher cooperatives, women self help groups, exporters and industry leaders are participating in the deliberations. The workshop would chart a comprehensive upgrading strategy for the marine fisheries value chain, a release said.

The workshop is being organised jointly by the BOBP-IGO and Puducherry government in association with UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, ICAR Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, National Fisheries Development Board and Environmental Defense India Foundation.