Puducherry govt implementing education related schemes as visualised by Kamaraj: Rangasamy

Puducherry, Jul 15 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on Monday that the territorial government was implementing education related schemes and student welfare programmes as visualised by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj.

Inaugurating a library named after Kamaraj at the Kamarajar Manimandapam (memorial) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late chief minister, he said, "Kamaraj gave importance to the education of young boys and girls and implemented various schemes to promote education." Puducherry government has been implementing several schemes to promote education, provide facilities for the students and also established infrastructures for the younger generation.

The manimandapam has all facilities including coaching for students to appear in competitive examinations like civil service exams. It has been constructed at a cost of Rs 29 crore, the chief minister said.

The library has 50,000 books and would meet the requirements of the students, the elders and others in the vicinity. Online facilities are available to download information on various subjects, he said.

Books written by writers and scholars in Puducherry would be purchased as that would be a big fillip for the writers and they also deserved to be encouraged by the government, he added.

"Already we have a big library named after Romain Roland situated in the town with around four lakh books. This library would soon get more books," the chief minister said.

The manimandapam would soon have a photo section which would highlight the various events and history of life of Kamaraj, he said.

Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam, BJP MLA A John Kumar, and officials of the Department of Art and Culture were also present.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Rangasamy garlanded the statue of Kamaraj at the Pattanikadai junction in the town to mark the birth anniversary celebration of the late leader. PTI COR KH