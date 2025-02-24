Puducherry govt implements central schemes to uplift farmers, marginalised: Lt Guv

Puducherry Feb 24 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan stated that the territorial government has been implementing all centrally sponsored schemes, particularly those related to farmers, in letter and spirit to improve their livelihoods.

Addressing a gathering of farmers on Monday after watching a live telecast of the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) programme held in Bhagalpur, Bihar, he emphasised the importance of these schemes in mitigating hardships caused by natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, and droughts.

Kailashnathan highlighted key initiatives, including the adoption of Minimum Support Price (MSP), PM-KISAN, and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), which are designed to help farmers tackle challenges in the agricultural sector.

He noted that the Puducherry government had provided Rs 30,000 per hectare as compensation for crop losses due to last year’s cyclone and torrential rains.

A total of 1,295 farmers across the Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions benefited from the relief measures.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, speaking at the event, reaffirmed the Puducherry government’s commitment to implementing central schemes in coordination with the Centre for the benefit of farmers, marginalised communities, and vulnerable sections of society.

"I sincerely acknowledge the support extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the overall development of Puducherry," he said.

He further added that the PM-KISAN scheme has been immensely beneficial to farmers, providing annual income support of Rs 6,000 in three equal installments to all landholding farmers.

In addition, he praised the Centre’s cooperation in executing various welfare programmes.

Puducherry Agriculture Minister Theni C Djeacoumar, who presided over the event, also highlighted the key features of the PM-KISAN scheme. PTI CORR SSK SSK ROH