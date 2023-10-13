Puducherry govt returns 'illegally occupied' temple land to trustees

Puducherry, Oct 13 (PTI) The Puducherry government's Revenue department on Friday took possession of a land parcel belonging to the Kamatchi Amman shrine that was "illegally occupied and grabbed" and returned it to the temple's trustees, official sources said.

Advertisment

Department officials visited the site and, acting on a Madras High Court directive on a petition filed by the trustees, took possession of the land. The land was then returned to the trustees after the completion of formalities.

The 64,000-square feet land has a market value of Rs 12.5 crore, the sources said.

The temple is situated in the town limits while the land recovered is in Rainbow Nagar a few kilometres away.

The high court had directed the Puducherry administration to take possession of the land and restore it to the trustees.

The CID has also launched a probe into the alleged illegal occupation of the land on a complaint filed by the trustees. Seventeen people, including some senior Puducherry government officials who allegedly colluded with the land grabbers, have been arrested in this connection so far. PTI COR SZM