Puducherry govt seeks Centre''s help to release 18 fishermen

Puducherry Dec 3 (PTI) The Puducherry government on Tuesday sought the assistance of the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to obtain the release of 18 Karaikal fishermen held by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Puducherry PWD and Fisheries Minister Lakshminarayanan told PTI that he had written a letter to the External Affairs Minister, seeking his intervention to get the fishermen released.

Confirming that the 18 fishermen were detained by the navy of the island nation a few days ago, the PWD Minister stated that the fishermen, who had gone out to sea from the Karaikal region. PTI CORR SSK ADB