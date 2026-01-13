Puducherry govt to give Rs 3,000 Pongal gift to ration card holders

Puducherry, Jan 13 (PTI) The Puducherry government on Tuesday said it will provide a Pongal gift of Rs 3,000 to each of the 3.47 lakh families covered under the public distribution system, with immediate effect.

According to a release, Chief Minister N Rangasamy has directed the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to credit the amount to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The cash assistance is in addition to the free distribution of a Pongal commodity package worth Rs 750 being provided through ration shops to PDS cardholders, it added.

Each kit comprises rice (4 kg), naatu sakkarai (1 kg), moong dal (1 kg), sunflower oil (1 litre) and ghee (300 grams), along with a bag.

A senior official of the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs said Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan has approved the payment of the Rs 3,000 Pongal gift. PTI COR SSK