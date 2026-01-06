Puducherry govt unveils schemes to provide financial aid to media persons

Puducherry Jan 6 (PTI) The Puducherry government said it has unveiled special schemes for welfare of media persons in the union territory.

According to an official release, Lt Governor K Kailashnathan has approved a scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs five lakh to the family of a media person dying in harness. he government has issued an order in this regard. It was also stated that where media persons suffer permanent disability while in service rendering them incapable of earning a livelihood, the government would provide financial assistance up to Rs five lakh to the family of the journalists.

The government has also announced aid up to Rs three lakh for treatment for ailments as cancer, renal failure, heart ailment requiring bypass or open-heart surgery, angioplasty, brain hemorrhage or paralytic attack.

A sum of Rs two lakh would be provided under this scheme for a journalist sustaining serious injuries during any accident and requiring hospitalization. PTI Cor SA