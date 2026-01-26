Puducherry govt's initiatives for women`s social security model for other states: LG

Puducherry Jan 26 (PTI) Lt Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan on Monday said that the initiatives undertaken by the territorial government to ensure social security of women and the girl child stand as a model for other states across the country.

In his message on the occasion the country's 77th Republic Day, the Lt Governor said that schemes such as monthly financial assistance programme for women to empower them and help them become self-reliant and also the Selvamagal Savings scheme providing assistance to new born girl child are being implemented effectively in the union territory.

Kailashnathan said that the monthly financial assistance to women heads of households belonging to BPL families had been enhanced to Rs 2500 from Rs 2000. A sum of Rs 16 crore was being spent every month for this purpose, he said.

He also pointed out that this scheme was being widely recognized as a "pioneering initiative in the country".

Under the scheme for empowerment of girl children a sum of Rs 50,000 was deposited in the bank account of every new born girl child under the "Selvamagal Savings scheme".

Kailashnathan said that Puducherry is steadily emerging as a premier tourism destination. It is a pride that Puducherry is ranking next to the city of Toulouse in France as one of the preferred destinations.

The government is thus focusing its attention on strengthening infrastructure in tourism sector. Comprehensive plans have been formulated to improve rail, road and air connectivity with other regions.

The LG said that the Tirunallar temple town project in Karaikal was being implemented to make the temple town a global tourism destination.

The Lt Governor also commended the police for the work done to maintain law and order.

"The Government of India has appreciated the Puducherry police for effective implementation of the new criminal laws. The police station in Bahoor a rural segment here has been selected as one of the best police stations in the country," he said. PTI CORR SA