Puducherry has made exceptional progress in Aadhaar implementation, says top official

Puducherry Nov 20 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan on Thursday said that the Union Territory has made exceptional progress in Aadhaar implementation .

Addressing a high level workshop on organized jointly by the UIDAI's Regional Office Bengaluru and Puducherry administration, the Chief Secretary said the UT has generated 15.44 lakh Aadhaar numbers against projected 2025 population of 14.05 lakh, achieving an impressive 109.85 per cent coverage.

Aadhaar seeding stood at a notable 97 per cent.

He said that Puducherry had been implementing 137schemes including 60 centrally sponsored schemes and had disbursed during 2024-2025 fiscal as much as Rs 1022.21 crore through direct benefit transfer mode demonstrating a strong commitment to transparency and reduction of leakages.

The CEO of UIDAI Bhuvanesh Kumar who spoke on the occasion commended the Union Territory of Puducherry for maintaining lofty standards of Aadhaar governance.

He also appreciated the strong data protection and operational discipline of the Union Territory.

A release said that three elderly persons aged more than 100 years were felicitated at the workshop.

Officials of various departments of Puducherry, the District Collector, and top officials of UIDAI were among those who participated in the deliberations.