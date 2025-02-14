Puducherry has potential to become hub for Indo-French business ventures: Lt Guv

Puducherry, Feb 14 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Friday said that the union territory, with its strategic location and skilled workforce has the potential to become a hub for Indo-French business ventures.

Inaugurating the three-day Indo-French Festival 2025, he said, "Beyond culture and education, the Indo-French partnership extends to the realms of economy, trade and technology." The festival was organised under the banner "A Touch of France" by the Department of Tourism of the Puducherry government.

Kailashnathan added that while celebrating "shared heritage" it is essential to look toward the future.

"Our partnership is not confined to the past. It is an evolving relationship that continues to grow stronger each year," Kailashnathan said.

Highlighting the need to strengthen Indo-French ties, he said, "It is our responsibility to keep this connection vibrant and dynamic." Kailashnathan urged the younger generation to play an active role in this endeavour and stressed the need for more educational exchanges, cultural collaborations and technological innovations to bring the "two nations closer".

Chief Minister N Rangasamy who presided over the event said Puducherry has a strong and historic relationship with France, with cultural exchanges between the two countries further strengthening this bond.

Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan, Secretary to the Tourism Department D Manikandan and French Consul General in Puducherry Etienne Rolland Piegue attended the event.