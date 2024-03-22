Puducherry Home Minister Namassivayam is BJP's LS candidate

Puducherry March 22 (PTI) BJP has fielded the Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, for which the Union Territory will vote on April 19.
The 55-year-old Namassivayam is a veteran politician and former Pradesh Congress Commitee (PCC) President. He was elected to the Puducherry Assembly in the 2021 polls from Mannadipet constituency on a BJP ticket.
Namassivayam is a diploma holder in Civil Engineering and is related to the Chief Minister and founder of AINRC N Rangasamy. Namassivayam was earlier in the Congress and was an MLA from the Villianoor segment from 2016-2021 and Oulgaret constituency in 2011.
There was a buzz that he would be appointed as Puducherry Chief Minister by the Congress high command in 2016, but the party chose V Narayanasamy, who was then not even an MLA.
An upset Namassivayam did not air his disappointment in public and continued to function as the PWD minister in Narayanasamy's cabinet. In 2021, he quit the party with some supporters and joined the BJP. With a few more MLAs jumping ship, it brought an end to the Congress government in February.
Namassivayam was expected to be named as the deputy chief minister after the AINRC-BJP alliance came to power after the 2021 assembly polls. Instead, he was given the home portfolio in the cabinet headed by chief minister N Rangasamy. Sources said that Namassivayam was reportedly hesitant to jump into the 2024 poll battle. This is the first time he will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls. He will face off against sitting Congress MP V Vaithilingam and AIADMK's Tamizhvendhan.
However, observers say that for all practical purposes, the fight would be between Congress and BJP. PTI Cor SDP