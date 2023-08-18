Puducherry L-G, CM pull temple chariot at annual festival amid fanfare

Puducherry: Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy joined hands with a large number of people to pull the chariot of the Sengazhuneer Ammal temple in Veerampattinam village here on Friday.

Speaker R Selvam, legislators and members of different outfits formed part of the milling crowd that dragged the chariot amidst chanting of mantras along with nadaswaram tunes that resonated the area.

It has been the tradition in Puducherry established by the erstwhile French rulers that the head of the state (Lieutenant Governor) and elected representatives come together with the public to drag the chariots of temples at the annual car festivals here.

Veerampattinam temple car festival is an important event occurring during the Tamil months of Aadi or Aavani.

The L-G, Chief Minister and other dignitaries later offered worship at the sanctum sanctorum and also went around the temple to pray at the deities.

The Chief Minister kickstarted 'annadhanam' (distribution of food packets) at the temple.

The territorial government declared Friday a holiday for all educational institutions in Puducherry region to mark the celebration of the temple festival.

People from different parts of Puducherry and also neighbouring Tamil Nadu districts thronged the village to participate in the festival.