Puducherry leaders extend Pongal greetings, distribute gifts to public

Puducherry Jan 13 (PTI) Lt Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, ministers, and legislators extended greetings to the people of the Union Territory on the eve of the Pongal festival, on Monday.

Advertisment

In his message in Tamil, the Lt Governor said that the festival "is a symbolic representation of the Tamils. It also encompasses the cultural features of the Tamils across the world. I extend my greetings to the people, particularly the people in Puducherry." He wished the people prosperity, happiness, and love on the occasion of the festival.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, in his message, said that the festival of harvest highlighted the greatness of agriculture. The Pongal festival brings to the fore the cultural richness of the Tamils.

"I hope that a new hope will dawn, and I extend greetings to the people of Puducherry, wishing them happiness and prosperity. I am confident that the festival will foster love and affection among the people," he added.

Advertisment

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Civil Supplies Minister P R N Thirumurugan, Agriculture Minister Theni C Djeacoumar, Speaker R Selvam, DMK Opposition Leader R Siva, AIADMK Puducherry unit's secretary A Anbalagan, Members of Parliament V Vaithilingam (Lok Sabha), S Selvaganapathy (Rajya Sabha), and former Chief Minister and Congress leader V Narayanasamy were among those who greeted the people on the eve of the festival.

Some political leaders distributed Pongal gift hampers to the people at their doorsteps. Further, the Puducherry government has credited Rs 750 as a Pongal gift to the bank accounts of every family covered under the public distribution system.

Sugarcane, turmeric saplings, and other Pongal-related commodities were selling like hotcakes in the local municipal market, Uzhavar Sandhai, and at various points here. PTI CORR SSK ADB