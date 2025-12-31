Puducherry LG, CM extend New Year greetings

Puducherry, Dec 31 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, ministers, and leaders of various political parties extended New Year greetings to the people of the union territory in separate messages.

In his message, the governor said the dawn of a New Year always brings fresh hopes and new beginnings.

He noted that Puducherry recorded significant progress in the outgoing year and highlighted developments in the education and health sectors, as well as infrastructure improvements.

He said the benefits of various welfare schemes should reach every section of society in the coming year and appealed to people to remain united in realising the objectives of these programmes.

Chief Minister Rangasamy, in his message, said he was pleased with the cooperation extended by the people during 2025 and expressed hope that the same support would continue in the New Year.

He said he was praying to the Almighty for sustained growth, prosperity, and improvement across all sectors.

The chief minister also referred to various government schemes aimed at improving the standard of living of the people and increasing employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaker R Selvam, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Public Works Minister K Lakshminarayanan, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, BJP Puducherry unit president V P Ramalingam, AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A Anbalagan, Leader of the Opposition R Siva (DMK), and leaders of several other political parties also conveyed New Year greetings.

Meanwhile, police made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth celebrations marking the arrival of the New Year.

With an increase in tourist inflow, security arrangements have been tightened across the union territory.

Barricades have been erected at key entry points, and vehicular movement has been regulated.

Puducherry, a popular rendezvous for New Year revellers, especially along the beach road, has been illuminated, while special music programmes have been organised by the government and private establishments to welcome 2026. PTI COR SSK