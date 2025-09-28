Puducherry LG expresses grief over stampede in Karur rally

Puducherry, Sep 27 (PTI) Lt Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan on Saturday expressed shock and grief over the stampede during a rally of actor-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu that left at least 36 people dead.

In a message on the stampede, the LG extended profound grief and condolences to those who lost their kin in the tragedy.

"I am deeply shocked and grieved over the death of people in an unexpected manner in the stampede at the rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu today," he said.

Former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy said the news of the stampede was heartrending as several children and women were among the dead.

In a press statement, Narayanasamy said that TVK leader Vijay should have ensured that proper security and safety for the crowd at his rally.

Narayanasamy said Vijay and those from his party should bear responsibility for the incident.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families of those killed in the stampede.

"I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured in the melee and are undergoing treatment now," the former chief minister said.