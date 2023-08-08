Puducherry LG Tamilisai hosts dinner for President Murmu

Puducherry, Aug 7 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hosted a dinner for President Droupadi Murmu at Raj Nivas here on Monday, an official release said.

Soundararajan welcomed Murmu with a bouquet.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, various ministers, Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Sivam, Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu and administration officials were among those who attended the dinner, the release issued by the LG's office said.

Murmu arrived in Puducherry on Monday on a two-day visit. PTI COR DIV DIV