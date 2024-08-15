Puducherry Lieutenant Governor holds 'At Home' reception

Puducherry, Aug 15 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Thursday hosted 'At Home' reception at Raj Nivas here on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, his Cabinet colleagues, Speaker R Selvam, legislators including the DMK members, senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy and members of Parliament V Vaithilingam (Lok Sabha) and S Selvaganapathy (Rajya Sabha), officials and delegates from various organisations, were among those who attended the reception. PTI COR KH