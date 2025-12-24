Puducherry Lieutenant Guv, CM extend Christmas greetings

Puducherry, Dec 24 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday extended Christmas eve greetings.

In their separate messages greeting Christians in the union territory and also all over the world, they highlighted the virtues of kindness, affection and truth dearest to Jesus Christ would always guide the people.

Kailashnathan said Puducherry had been known as a place where spiritual thoughts and principles of equality were nurtured.

He said that the teachings of Jesus Christ promoting unity and compassion for all sections would always be nurtured for developed India.

"I extend my greetings to all the Christians all over the world and more particularly those residing in the union territory on the occasion of Christmas," the Lt Governor said.

The chief minister said that the virtues of simplicity, love and sympathy as highlighted by Jesus Christ "are very efficacious and will enable all to live a peaceful life".

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, AIADMK's Puducherry state secretary A Anbalagan and leaders of various political parties greeted the people. PTI COR KH