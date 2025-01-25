Puducherry Lt Governor, CM extend greetings to people on eve of Republic Day

Puducherry, Jan 25 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy and ministers on Saturday extended greetings to the people on the eve of Republic Day.

In his message, the Lt Governor said that every citizen must cherish the cardinal principles enshrined in the Constitution and "we should all preserve the democratic spirit by promoting unity".

He also stressed that "we should remember with gratitude those who framed the Constitution", and also "pledge to ensure that a bright future is created through unity".

Rangasamy, in his message, said that his government "is following zealously principles of democracy to ameliorate the lot of the people".

The CM said that the implementation of various welfare schemes by the government during the last three and half years "is immediate proof of how the government is keen about promoting the well-being of the people".

"We are committed to ensuring that the government is for the people and abides by principles of democracy".

He sought the continued cooperation of the people with the government so that more and more schemes for the development of Puducherry could be evolved and implemented.

The CM said that the country "has a strong democratic set-up and earned the reputation of being the mother of democracy." He said that the celebration of Republic Day "offers an occasion for all of us to gratefully remember the services rendered by freedom fighters and the sacrifices they made for the birth of democracy".

Rangasamy further said that those who framed the Constitution should be thankfully remembered on the occasion.

The country has made "impressive progress in various sectors and continues to march on the path of development," he said.

Ministers A Namassivayam, J Saikumar, K Lakshminarayanan, P R N Tirumurugan and Theni C Jayakumar, the former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy were among those who greeted the people. PTI COR SSK SSK KH