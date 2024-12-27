Puducherry Lt Governor, CM mourn death of former PM Manmohan Singh

Puducherry, Dec 27 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy have mourned the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In his condolence message issued on Thursday night, the Lt Governor said that he was sad to hear of the death of "the architect of economic reforms".

"Manmohan Singh was respected by all and his contributions to the development and progress of the country were laudable. Singh's approach was objective and beyond all political features," he said, and added that Singh had served the nation in multifaceted capacities.

"The former prime minister will always be remembered for his simplicity and for his clear reforms. He had served as a professor, economic expert, governor of Reserve Bank on India and as prime minister with dedication," Kailashnathan said.

Chief Minister Rangasamy in a message expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the former prime minister.

He said, "Manmohan Singh was a globally reputed economist and was the pride of India. Singh's excellent economic reforms were exceptionally laudable." The chief minister said that Singh was one of the best Parliamentarians and was a dignified leader. His ten-year long tenure as prime minister was totally dedicated to the enhancement of the living standard of common man and his economic reforms were directed towards the growth of the country.

Rangasamy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the peaceful rest of the soul.

Former Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi in her message said she was sad to hear of the passing away of Manmohan Singh.

She said that the former prime minister "was a very good human being and was very soft spoken and humble".

Bedi said that Singh would be most remembered for the much-needed economic reforms he gave to the country and the benefits of which we are reaping.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at AIIMS, New Delhi on Thursday. He was 92. PTI COR KH