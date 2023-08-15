Puducherry Lt Governor takes a dig those not attending 'At Home' event

Puducherry, Aug 15 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said she was not concerned about those not attending the 'At Home' reception as part of 77th Independence Day celebrations hosted by her as they were missing out an opportunity to meet people from various walks of life.

Welcoming the participants at the reception, she said the Union Territory is a role model where there are cordial relations between the government and political leaders.

About the 'At Home' reception hosted by her on the lawns of the Raj Nivas (office-cum-residence of Lt Governor) on the occasion of Independence Day, she said there was no ulterior motive or any other purpose in holding such 'receptions.' She said the reception was "an occasion to meet and interact with all." Soundararajan, who is also Governor of Telangana, said she was not "bothered about those who did not turn up at the reception". In a veiled attack on the opposition Congress and the DMK, she said those staying away from such events were only missing out on an opportunity to meet people from various walks of life." She was all praise for Chief Minister N Rangasamy (who was among those who attended the reception) for his dedicated performance and also for the 'cordial and friendly relations (with her)' for the welfare of the people of the Union Territory.

Territorial Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Ministers, legislators, delegates from different organisations and officials were among those who participated in the reception.

Earlier in the day, the Lt Governor hoisted the tricolour at the Raj Nivas and distributed sweets to the staff of her office. PTI COR SS KH