Puducherry Lt Governor unfurls tri colour at Republic Day celebration

Puducherry, Jan 26 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan unfurled the tri colour on the occasion of 77th Republic Day celebrations at Gandhi Thidal close to the sea shore here on Monday.

He inspected a guard of honour presented by the Puducherry Police.

Kailashnathan also took salute at the march past presented by various contingents of police, Home Guards, NCC, NSS volunteers, school children and other contingents.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, ministers, legislators, Speaker R Selvam and also officials of various departments participated.

The event was marked by various activities, including presentation of tableaux by the government departments highlighting their achievements in implementing several schemes for welfare of the people particularly farmers, the havenots, women and other sections of people.

The Lt Governor gave away medals to police personnel in recognition of their distinguished services.

A police constable of Puducherry C Anbarasan was presented the Jeevan Raksha Padak Series instituted by the Union Home Ministry. The constable was presented a commendation certificate and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh in recognition of his brave act of saving three tourists from drowning in the Bay of Bengal when he was on rounds on the seashore in 2024.

Several government and privately managed schools were presented the shields and awards in recognition of their performance at the public examinations.

Puducherry Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan announced the President's medal for distinguished services to Superintendent of Police of Puducherry Zinda Kothandaraman and the President's medal for meritorious services to Head Constable of Police Ragunathan.

Students of several schools presented cultural programmes highlighting the theme of patriotism.

Director General of Police of Puducherry Shalini Singh was among those present.

The chief minister later unfurled the tri colour on the precincts of the Legislative Assembly.

Speaker R Selvam, ministers, MLAs and officials were among those present. PTI COR KH