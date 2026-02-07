Puducherry Lt Guv calls trauma 'social emergency'

Puducherry, Feb 7 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan on Saturday said that trauma care is not just a medical emergency but also a social emergency that requires a holistic, system-based response.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the International Summit on Advanced Trauma Care 2026, organised by JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research).

"Trauma is one of the leading causes of death and disability globally, particularly among the young and economically productive population," Kailashnathan said.

"Over five million people die every year from trauma-related injuries—quietly surpassing deaths from many infectious diseases combined," he added.

Kailashnathan highlighted that road traffic accidents remain the leading cause of trauma, followed by falls, workplace injuries, and violence. "Trauma and its impact are most devastating where systems are weak, awareness is low, and timely care is unavailable," he said.

He noted that India’s trauma burden is particularly alarming, accounting for 10–11 per cent of global road traffic deaths despite having only about one per cent of the world’s vehicles.

Each year, India records approximately 4.5 lakh road accidents, resulting in more than 1.5 lakh deaths and countless injuries leading to long-term disability, Kailashnathan noted.

"Trauma in India is not just a health issue but a developmental, economic, and social challenge of national importance," he said.

The Lt governor emphasised the need for widespread training in emergency care.

"Basic Life Support (BLS) should be made compulsory in schools and colleges so that every citizen becomes a potential lifesaver," he said.

He also called for Advanced Trauma Life Support training to be included in MBBS and other undergraduate programmes so that students at the grassroots level can save lives.

Referring to Puducherry, Kailashnathan said the union territory is a vibrant tourist destination but records some of the highest rates of road traffic accidents and two-wheeler fatalities.

"While tourism growth brings prosperity and cultural exchange, it also introduces challenges in road safety and trauma care. This has led to a proportional rise in trauma cases each year, placing increasing demands on our healthcare and emergency response system," he observed.

He cited official figures for 2024, noting that Puducherry recorded 1,445 road accidents, resulting in 216 deaths and about 1,500 injuries.

Alarmingly, two-wheeler riders accounted for 57 per cent of fatalities, particularly along high-risk corridors such as the Puducherry–Cuddalore Road and East Coast Road, he added.

Kailashnathan also highlighted the trauma care facilities at JIPMER, which handle 350–400 emergency cases daily.

He said the institute has proposed establishing a dedicated Trauma Centre and Organ Transplant Centre at Sedarapet near Puducherry, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore.

JIPMER Director Vir Singh Negi and delegates from various institutions were present at the event.