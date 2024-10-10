Puducherry Lt Guv, CM Rangasamy condole death of Ratan Tata

Puducherry, Oct 10 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday mourned the death of business tycoon Ratan Tata.

In his message, the Lt Governor said that he was saddened to hear the news of the passing of Ratan Tata.

Kailashnathan further said, "The modesty, politeness and long perspective vision of Ratan Tara were his chief hallmarks. He was a great son of India and was a great soul." The Lt Governor conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, workers and all those who closely endeared themselves to Ratan Tata.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said Ratan Tata was the pride of India.

"His demise is a great loss to the nation. He was a visionary industrialist and his life would be a perennial role model for the upcoming generations." The CM also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and also to all those in industrial sector. PTI COR ROH