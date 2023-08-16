Puducherry minister unfurls tricolour on 62nd De Jure Transfer Day

Puducherry: The Puducherry government celebrated the 62nd De Jure Transfer Day on Wednesday as Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar hoisted the national flag at the memorial in Keezhoor village of Villianoor commune panchayat here on Wednesday.

The Union Territory's Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Director General of Police B Srinivas, Chief Secretary Rajeev Varma and officials of the Directorate of Information and Publicity were among those present on the occasion.

The Agriculture Minister and others viewed the photo exhibition housed in a special building at the village bringing to focus the various stages of freedom struggle of Puducherry.

It was on August 16, 1962 that Puducherry and the other three outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam merged de jure (by law) with the Indian Union.

This paved the way for creation of an elected Legislative Assembly and introduction of several Indian legislations with Puducherry together with the other three regions emerging as a Union Territory.

The merger of Puducherry was first brought into effect de facto in the wake of a referendum held in October 1954. The then people`s representatives participated in the referendum.

Of the 178 leaders who voted in the referendum held at Keezhoor village, 170 voted for merger of Puducherry with India while the remaining eight voted against joining.

With the majority of the leaders expressing the verdict in favour of merger, the de jure transfer was effected after the Treaty of Cession between the then French and Indian governments was ratified in French Parliament.

Puducherry remains a Union Territory since 1962 and the leaders of almost all political parties have, however, been demanding that the Centre upgrade the UT into a full-fledged state.

The long-pending demand remains a major issue in light of the present constitutional setup lacking full powers for the elected government to implement schemes as the nod of the Lieutenant Governor appointed by the President as Administrator is necessary.

Resolutions were also adopted on several occasions on the floor of the Assembly urging the Centre to accept Puducherry's plea for statehood.

All state government offices, educational institutions and banks remained closed today as a holiday was declared by the territorial government.