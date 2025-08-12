Puducherry Police arrests 6 workers for murder of patron in pub

Puducherry, Aug 11 (PTI) Police here on Monday arrested six workers of a pub where a 22-year-old man hailing from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu was killed after an altercation.

According to a police statement, a group had visited the pub on Sunday to celebrate the birthday of one of them, and got into an altercation with some of the pub workers.

A complaint alleged that one of the workers stabbed a patron with a knife in the fight, wounding him grievously.

Another member of the group was attacked with a stick and the utensils.

The stabbed man died during treatment at a government hospital.

The six arrested by the Grand Bazaar Station police include the owner of the pub.

The investigation into the murder is moving fast under instructions from the Deputy Inspector General of Police Sathiyasundaram and Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) R Kalaivanan, the release said.

A special investigation team has also been formed to trace five more people wanted in connection with the death, it said.

Meanwhile, former chief minister V Narayanasamy demanded that the investigation be handed to the CBI.

He said that pubs in the name of "resto bars" have become a menace in Puducherry.

He said it beggars belief that pub licences were given to establishments in residential areas and the proximity of schools and religious institutions in Puducherry. PTI COR VN VN