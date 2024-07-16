Puducherry Police Dept inks pact with NIT

Puducherry, Jul 16 (PTI) Puducherry Police Department and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karaikal inked a Memorandum of Understanding here on Tuesday to enhance the professional standards and capacity building for police in the union territory.

Puducherry Director General of Police B Srinivas and NIT Karaikal Director M M Ghangrekar exchanged the documents, a release from the police department said.

The DGP thanked the NIT for collaborating with the police for enhancement of skills of both the police and the students of the institute.

The top police officer recalled at the function the MOU the police department had signed on an earlier occasion this year with Rashtriya Raksha University to provide diploma in police science for all the police recruits besides programmes for upgradation of capacity.

The DGP also referred to the signing of the MOU with the Puducherry Technological University in the past for technical and research collaboration.

NIT Karaikal Director Ghangrekar appreciated the initiative of the police department and assured effective implementation of the MOU.

He also complimented the students of the NIT Karaikal for developing the App 'Karai Kaavalan' which is a citizen centric facility that would help citizens to lodge online complaints related to any crime such as violence, traffic violations and sexual harassment.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav and the Senior Superintendent of Police Karaikal, Manish were among those present. PTI COR KH