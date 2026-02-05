Puducherry privileged to have best in every sector for development: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry, Feb 5 (PTI) Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said the union territory was "privileged to have the best in every sector for development" and urged the youth to emerge as entrepreneurs and wealth creators.

Addressing a 'Conclave for Puducherry Outlook' organised by the Democratic Organisation for Civic Knowledge, Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer, appealed to the youth present in large numbers to tap their skills and capabilities and set up startups in the union territory.

She said there was a need for a change in the mindset of young people.

Bedi said health, education and several other sectors were strong areas here, and expressed satisfaction that the union territory had leading medical and educational institutions.

She said that during her tenure as lieutenant governor from 2016 to 2021, she worked with full commitment to safeguard the larger interests of the people and organised open house programmes to address public grievances.

She urged the youth to show firm commitment in taking up projects and contributing to Puducherry’s development.

Bedi reiterated that she discharged her responsibilities as lieutenant governor with adherence to the principle that an administrator should function as a "protector of the people".

Describing Puducherry as “a child of the Centre”, she said the union government had been sanctioning funds for various developmental projects in the union territory.

She also called upon the youth to play a greater role in the progress of Puducherry.

Former Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Theva Needhi Das, also spoke on the occasion and explained the constitutional features of Puducherry.

He recounted the history of the merger of the former French establishments with the Indian Union through a referendum held in 1954 at neighbouring Kizhoor village. PTI COR SSK