Puducherry PWD chief engineer, two others arrested over corruption allegations

Puducherry, March 23 (PTI) Three individuals, including the chief engineer and executive engineer of the Puducherry Public Works Department along with a private contractor were arrested by the CBI over alleged corruption in infrastructure projects in Karaikal.

The CBI was alerted to suspected financial misappropriation in these projects.

The CBI set a trap on Saturday and arrested Dheenadayalan, Chidambaranathan, and Elamurugan in Karaikal, an enclave of Puducherry in Tamil Nadu.

A police official confirmed to PTI on Sunday that the accused were produced before a Karaikal court and remanded to judicial custody.

Simultaneously, CBI teams conducted searches at multiple locations, including the offices and residences of the PWD officials.

Dheenadhayalan from Puducherry was on deputation from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), sources said. PTI CORR SSK SSK ADB