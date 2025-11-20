Puducherry: Rangasamy greets Nitish Kumar on 10th term as Bihar CM

Puducherry, Nov 20 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday congratulated newly sworn-in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In his message, Rangasamy, who heads the AINRC-BJP coalition government here, said Kumar's "extraordinary achievement" of being sworn in as Bihar CM for the tenth time reflects the deep trust and confidence the people continue to place in his leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to public service.

He added that he was extending his best wishes to Kumar on behalf of the people and the Government of Puducherry.

Rangasamy further wished that Kumar "be blessed with strength, wisdom, and resilience as you continue to serve the people of Bihar with dedication and compassion." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and several other top leaders of the NDA attended the swearing-in ceremony at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.

Chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states also attended the event.

Kumar (71) is among the 10 longest-serving CMs in the country and has been in power for 19 years.

In the recently held polls, the NDA stormed back to power in the eastern state, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with the BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5, and RLM 4.