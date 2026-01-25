Puducherry Silambattam artist selected for Padma Shri

Puducherry, Jan 25 (PTI) Silambattam exponent K Pajanivel from Puducherry has been selected by the Centre for the Padma Shri award and the 53 year-old traditional martial arts instructor was overjoyed over the national honour.

Pajanivel told PTI over phone that he has been practicing the martial art for the last 40 years.

He hails from the rural area of Poornankuppam in this union territory. He said that the martial art known for self defence was a good art with multifarious advantages.

Silambattam that uses a stick helps mental agility with sharp concentration and focus. He said his joy knew no bounds on hearing that he has been picked for the Padma Shri. PTI CORR SA