Puducherry tableau showcases craft heritage, Auroville's vision at Republic Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Puducherry's Republic Day tableau highlighted the Union Territory's vibrant cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship, and the globally renowned vision of Auroville.

The tableau celebrated Puducherry's long-standing legacy of terracotta art, pottery, and sculpture, paying tribute to generations of skilled artisans who have preserved and enriched these traditions as it rolled down Kartavya Path during the ceremonial parade on Monday.

It conveyed how heritage crafts continue to define Puducherry's identity while sustaining local livelihoods, strengthening cultural continuity, and fostering community development.

These living traditions reflect a harmonious balance between culture, nature, and sustainable ways of life.

The front portion depicted the iconic golden Matrimandir of Auroville, symbolising human unity, spiritual aspiration, and global peace.

Internationally recognised, Auroville represents a universal township where people from diverse cultures live together with a shared vision of collective evolution and sustainable living.

The side panels featured a terracotta elephant and rural architectural elements, reflecting Puducherry's deep-rooted connection with clay artistry. Traditional household settings portrayed indigenous knowledge systems, sustainable living practices, and the region's close relationship with nature.

At the centre, artisans engaged in pottery, sculpture, and terracotta craft, highlighting the precision, creativity, and dedication that define Puducherry's handicraft traditions. A depiction of a traditional ceremony reflected cultural values, social harmony, and familial customs that lie at the heart of community life.

Overall, the tableau narrated Puducherry's journey of preserving its rich craft heritage while embracing a forward-looking, inclusive, and spiritually inspired vision for the future.