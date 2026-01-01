Puducherry witnesses enthusiastic celebrations of dawn of New Year

Puducherry, Jan 1 (PTI) A swelling crowd of revelers including a sizable chunk of tourists from neighbouring states turned up on the beach road late on Wednesday to welcome the year 2026 in this union territory.

People kept pouring in on the beach road amidst tight police security. At the stroke of 12 on the intervening night between December 31 and January 1, people welcomed the year 2026 with enthusiastic "Happy New Year" cries.

Bursting of crackers and colorful sparklers added to the enthusiastic celebration of the event in this tourist hotspot.

Police were deployed in good numbers. Barricades were erected at various points to prevent vehicles from accessing the sea shore. Wooden poles were also erected to prevent people from entering the beach.

Star hotels and restaurants conducted special programmes to ring in the new year.

Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, ministers, legislators and leaders of various political parties greeted people on the occasion.

Early on Thursday, people turned up at places of worship to offer prayers and to seek blessings on the first day of the year. PTI Cor SA