Puja bonanza: Tripura govt to give 2 kg flour, 1 kg sugar to 9.83 lakh ration card holders for free

Agartala, Sep 27 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the state government will give 2 kg of flour, 1 kg of sugar, and 500 grams of semolina (suji) for free to 9.83 lakh ration cardholders ahead of the Durga Puja festival.

Previously, the government used to sell these items at subsidised rates but this time it will be given to the ration card holders for free, an official said.

"In view of Durga puja, the government has decided to provide two kg flour, one kg sugar and 500 gram semolina to people. This will be free of cost", Saha wrote on Facebook.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said, "The government will spend Rs 6.84 crore to provide these items free of cost before Durga Puja. Consumers can start receiving them at fair price shops from the first week of October." Chowdhury also announced that the Food and Civil Supplies department will begin replacing old paper ration cards with PVC ration cards starting September 30.

"The distribution of PVC cards will start at a programme attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha. Consumers in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) will receive their new PVC ration cards by December, while others will get them within the next three to four months," he noted.

Chowdhury added that the council of ministers on Thursday approved the direct recruitment proposal for filling up 1,265 posts in various departments. Besides, the cabinet also okayed the creation of 193 posts in Education and Youth Affairs & Sports department, he added. PTI PS MNB