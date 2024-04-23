Pulivendula YSRCP leaders file one set of nominations on behalf of Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra

Amaravati, Apr 22 (PTI) YSRCP leaders from Pulivendula on Monday filed a set of nominations on behalf of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Reddy is contesting from Pulivendula Assembly constituency in Kadapa district. He is expected to file another set of nomination personally on April 25 after completing his election canvassing bus tour, a note from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

On Monday, 112 nominations were filed for the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, including the nomination of P Chandra Sekhar, who declared assets worth Rs 5,785 crore.

Chandra Sekhar, a doctor and TDP’s Guntur Lok Sabha candidate, will take on YSRCP’s K Venkata Rosaiah.

BJP’s K Geetha has filed her nomination for Araku (ST) Lok Sabha constituency, said a press release from the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office. Geetha will compete with YSRCP’s C Tanuja Rani.

TDP’s M Sri Bharat filed his nomination for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, who will take on YSRCP’s B Jhansi Lakshmi. Lakshmi also filed her nomination today.

Similarly, former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president G Rudra Raju has filed his nomination for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency.

K Srinivas from the ruling YSRCP filed his nomination for Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. PTI STH NB NB