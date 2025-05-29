Pulse of Indianness felt in diversity of literary traditions: President Murmu

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the pulse of Indianness is felt in the diversity of literary traditions.

Addressing a two-day literary conference, she said there are many languages, innumerable dialects and an infinite diversity of literary traditions in our large family of nearly 140 crore countrymen.

"But the pulse of Indianness is felt in this diversity. This feeling of Indianness is also deeply ingrained in the collective subconscious of our country. I consider all languages and dialects of the country as my own language and dialect," Murmu said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the conference -- How Much Has Literature Changed? -- at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that since her student days, she has had a feeling of respect and gratitude towards literature and litterateurs.

"With time, this feeling of special respect for literature has become even deeper. It was her wish that many litterateurs should come to Rashtrapati Bhavan," Murmu said.

She appreciated the Ministry of Culture and Sahitya Akademi for organising this conference.

The president said the establishment of enduring human values amidst changing contexts is the identity of timeless literature.

"As society and social institutions have changed, challenges and priorities have changed, and changes have been seen in literature as well. But there is something in literature that remains relevant even after centuries. The literary contexts of affection and compassion keep changing but their emotional background does not change. Taking inspiration from literature, human dreams and makes them come true," Murmu said.

The president said that today's literature cannot be didactic.

"Today's literature cannot be a sermon. Today's literature cannot be a book of morals. Today's writer walks along like a fellow traveler, sees and shows; experiences, and makes others experience," she said.

Murmu expressed confidence that in this literary gathering, a constructive dialogue will be established between the speakers and participants.

The conference will deliberate on topics such as ‘Feminist Literature of India: Breaking New Grounds’; ‘Change in Literature vs Literature of Change’; and ‘New Directions of Indian Literature in Global Perspective’, on Friday, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

It will conclude with the saga of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar celebrating her 300th anniversary, it said. PTI AKV AS AS