Pulwama anniversary: Mamata, Abhishek pay tribute to fallen CRPF personnel

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday paid tribute to the 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, saying their martyrdom will never be forgotten.

"I salute today the brave CRPF jawans who were victims of the Pulwama incident on this day in 2019," the chief minister said in a post on X.

In another post, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on this day in 2019, India witnessed one of the darkest chapters in its recent history, when 40 brave CRPF personnel were martyred in the heinous Pulwama attack.

"Their sacrifice is etched into the conscience of our nation. They were sons, husbands, fathers, ordinary Indians who wore the uniform with extraordinary courage. In a single moment of terror, families were shattered, futures were stolen and the entire country was united in grief and resolve," the Diamond Harbour MP said.

"Their martyrdom calls for accountability, vigilance, and a robust national strategy against the forces that threaten our sovereignty. As a nation, we owe our martyrs transparency in matters of security, unity beyond partisan divides and a commitment to protecting every life," he said. PTI SUS MNB