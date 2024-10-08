Pulwama erupts in joy as PDP's Waheed Para holds victory rally

Pulwama, Oct 8 (PTI) Once synonymous with terror attacks, the town of Pulwama in South Kashmir on Tuesday witnessed a scene of celebration as People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Waheed Para held a jubilant victory march following his win in the assembly polls.

Standing atop a vehicle with sunroof, Para expressed his gratitude to supporters who rallied behind him during the assembly elections.

His victory over National Conference candidate Khalil Bandh was marked by a celebratory atmosphere that has been rare in the region, previously marked by violence and unrest.

Kicking off his victory rally in his hometown of Tahab, Para emphasised the significance of the election as a means of self-preservation and democratic resistance.

"This election represents a turning point. People who have never voted before participated this time," he told PTI.

"It's an opportunity to end violence by channelling the pain and anger of Kashmiris through democratic means," he said.

The sound of firecrackers filled the air during the rally, a stark contrast to the bomb blasts that once echoed through the region, which had been known for its association with terror incidents.

Historically, many attacks in Jammu and Kashmir were linked to terror modules operating out of Pulwama.

In his victory speech, Para outlined his priorities for the community, stating, "I will focus on creating better employment opportunities for the youth in my area. Addressing the drug menace will also be a top priority." Para secured 24,716 votes against Bandh's 16,568, marking a significant victory despite the PDP's overall struggles in the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

The newly elected leader expressed hope that he could fulfil his commitment to a "jail-free Kashmir and cases-free Kashmiris".

As Pulwama celebrates this electoral triumph, the victory of Para symbolises a potential shift towards peace and stability in a region long plagued by violence. PTI SKL KVK KVK