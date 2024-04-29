Pulwama Koil residents demand bifurcation of water in Chatterpora canal

Pulwama: The residents of Koil village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday said that the water of Nallah flowing through the area is seeping into residential houses along with damaging their crops.

Locals told the NewsDrum that whenever there are rains, the water level of the Nallah increases resulting in damages.

Tariq Ahmad, a local resident said there was another Nallah flowing from Chatterpora where water was being divided into parts and it wasn’t causing any damage to anyone.

He said that due to unknown reasons, now the whole of the water is being diverted into Nallah flowing through Koil Pulwama.

Locals said that the only way to avoid damage to crops and property is to divide the water of the main Nallah into two Nallahs at Chatterpora.

They said unless and until this happens, the water of Nallah will continue to damage crops and other properties in the Koil area.

The locals have sought the intervention of DC Pulwama in this regard.