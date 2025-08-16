Pumping station security wall caves in; none hurt

Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) A pumping station security wall near Jijamata garden in Thane collapsed on Saturday, a civic official said, adding that nobody was injured.

"At around 11 a.m., our control room received information about the collapse of a 15-foot-long and 20-foot-tall security wall within the enclosure of the pumping station near Jijamata Udyan in the Naupada area," said Yasin Tadvi, head of the civic disaster management cell.

He said nobody was injured or trapped under the debris of the wall.

"We have barricaded the location to prevent any untoward incident," Tadvi said, adding that the cause behind the incident was not known. PTI COR NSK