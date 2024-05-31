Pune administration gears up for counting day

Pune, May 31 (PTI) All arrangements have been made ahead of the counting of votes in Pune district, an official said on Friday.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 4.

Speaking at a press conference, district collector Suhas Diwase said the counting for Pune and Baramati Lok Sabha constituencies will be held at the godown of the Food Corporation of India in Pune city, while that for Maval and Shirur seats will be held in Pimpri Chinchwad and Ranjangaon, respectively.

Counting will start at 8 am with postal ballots and votes from the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS).

While for Pune there will be 21 rounds of counting, for Baramati, Shirur and Maval, the number of rounds will be 24, 27 and 24, respectively.

BJP's Murlidhar Mohol and Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar are the main contestant in Pune, while Baramati is witnessing a high-profile contest between Sunetra Pawar of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule. In Shirur, NCP (SP) candidate Dr Amol Kolhe is pitted against NCP's Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil. In Maval, the contest is between ruling Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sanjog Waghere. PTI SPK KRK