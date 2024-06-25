Pune bar case: Two accused held for alleged use of drugs

Pune, Jun 25 (PTI) The Pune police probing the alleged use of drugs at a local bar have arrested two men - one each from here and Mumbai - taking the count of those held in this case to 16, an official said on Tuesday.

The duo, identified as Nitin Thombre and Karan Mishra, was seen with a drugs-like substance in a video captured at the bar that went viral earlier, he said.

The duo was produced before a local court, which remanded them in police custody till June 29, said Sandip Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1).

Pubs in the state's second largest city came into focus after the video, allegedly from Liquid Leisure Lounge or L3 on the Fergusson College Road in Pune city, showed some youths with some drugs-like substance in a toilet of the bar.

According to the police, the bar was operating till 5 am on Sunday and liquor was being sold beyond the permissible time limit. Bars and pubs in Pune are allowed to remain open till 1.30 am.

"We have arrested one accused from Mumbai and another from Pune. They were seen in the viral video with the drug-like substance," Gill said.

While seeking their custody, the police informed the court that the accused were visible in the viral video with the drug-like substance and there was a need to probe their involvement further.

The duo was arrested in the main case in which eight persons, including the bar owners, staff and the event manager, were arrested earlier for operating the bar beyond the permissible limit. Besides them, the excise department has arrested six waiters of L3 for allegedly flouting norms related to serving of liquor and its stock.

"Following further investigations and blood reports, the sections related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act will be added. Police had launched a probe after the alleged video surfaced on social media.

Earlier, four police personnel were suspended after the L3 bar was found operating beyond the permissible time limit.

The police have collected samples from the toilet of L3 and sent them for an examination to check the presence of a narcotic substance. PTI SPK NP