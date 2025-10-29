Pune-based gangster Ghaywal is in London, confirms UK High Commission

Pune, Oct 29 (PTI) The UK High Commission in India has confirmed that fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal is in London on 'visitor' visa, and also informed the UK authorities back home about the revocation of his passport, a senior police official said here on Wednesday.

Suspecting that Ghaywal, who is believed to have fled India by fraudulently obtaining a passport, was in the UK, Pune Police had contacted the British High Commission seeking his detention and deportation.

"We have received a reply from the High Commission. They have confirmed that Ghaywal is in London and is currently on visitor visa. They also confirmed that he is in London to see his son. The High Commission has also informed us in the mail that they have informed the concerned department in the UK that Ghaywal's passport has been revoked by Indian agencies," said Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

A few days before he disappeared, a case had been registered against Ghaywal in the city after his associates allegedly shot and injured a person in the Kothrud area following a road rage incident on September 18.