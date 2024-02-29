Pune-based Southern Command felicitates Army personnel, units at investiture ceremony

Pune, Feb 29 (PTI) Thirteen Indian Army personnel were presented with Sena Medals for gallantry at an investiture ceremony held at the Pune-headquartered Southern Command on Thursday.

The Southern Command conducted the investiture ceremony and felicitated Army personnel and units for their outstanding display of courage, valour and dedication towards service of the country,.

A total of 35 individual and 29 unit appreciations were conferred to Army personnel and units of the Southern Command, said a defence release.

Thirteen 13 Sena Medals (Gallantry), eight Sena Medals (Distinguished), two Yudh Seva Medals, 13 Vishisht Seva Medals, 27 General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Unit Appreciation and two Chief of Army Staff Unit Appreciations were awarded during the ceremony, it said.

Investiture ceremonies are conducted once in a year (by different Army Commands) to confer various awards to individuals and units who have distinguished themselves by acts of individual gallantry and exceptional devotion to their duty.

In his address, Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, congratulated all the awardees and recipients of unit citations.

He encouraged personnel across ranks to emulate the award winners and put in their best while contributing to the collective goals of the Indian Army. PTI SPK RSY