Pune blasts case accused's murder: Two held in Ahilyanagar

Ahilyanagar, Jan 1 (PTI) Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of 2012 Pune serial blasts case accused Bunty Jahagirdar in Ahilyanagar, a police official said on Thursday.

Jahagridar was shot at in Srirampur here on Wednesday when he was returning from a burial ground on Borawake College Road along with another person on a two-wheeler. He sustained two bullet injuries and died in a hospital.

"Ravindra Nikalje (23) and Krishna Shingare (23) have been held for alleged involvement in the murder. Political rivalry angle is being probed along with others," the official said.

Jahagirdar was arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the Jangli Maharaj Road serial blasts case. Four coordinated low-intensity explosions had rocked the busy arterial road in the heart of Pune on August 1, 2012. These took place near Balgandharva Theatre, a Dena Bank branch, a McDonald's outlet and Garware Bridge.

Jahagirdar, who had multiple cases registered against him in Ahilyanagar, including murder, bodily offences and criminal intimidation, was out on bail since 2023 in the bomb blasts case, as per police.