Pune bridge collapse: Cong says grief must be met with accountability

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the collapse of a footbridge over the Indrayani River in Pune's Maval tehsil and said grief must be met with accountability.

Two persons died and 18 were seriously injured after an old iron bridge on the Indrayani River collapsed on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the collapse of the footbridge in in Pune's Maval tehsil is a heartbreaking tragedy.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and our thoughts are with those injured or still missing," Khera said.

Each life lost in this avoidable disaster is a painful reminder of the cost of neglect, he said, adding that public safety should not be an afterthought.

"In this moment of immense grief, we are deeply grateful for the brave and tireless efforts of the search and rescue teams. Grief must be met with accountability. But today, we stand first with those who are grieving, and honour the spirit of those still searching, and still hoping," Khera said.

The incident took place at 3:30 pm in the Kundamala area, which has been seeing heavy rains over the past few days, giving the river a steady flow, an official from Talegaon Dabhade police station said.

It was not raining when the bridge collapsed in the presence of at least 100 picnickers, he added.

"In the mishap, so far 38 people have been rescued of which 18 sustained serious injuries and they are currently under treatment in three different hospitals. During treatment, two people succumbed to injuries while three people are still trapped under the portion of a collapsed bridge," a statement from the district administration informed. PTI ASK HIG