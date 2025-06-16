Pune bridge collapse: Register culpable homicide case against officials, demands Sapkal

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday demanded a high-level inquiry into the bridge collapse in Pune district a day earlier in which four persons died and asked why it was kept open for public if it was unsafe.

Four people died and 18 were seriously injured when a 32-year-old iron bridge over the Indrayani River in Kundamal area of Maval tehsil collapsed on Sunday afternoon.

"Why does the BJP coalition government wake up only after an accident? Why was the dangerous bridge kept open when it was known that hundreds of tourists visit Kundamal during monsoon. The state government must fix responsibility and file a case of culpable homicide against concerned officials," Sapkal said.

The government is now saying funds for a new bridge were approved a year ago but then why was it not built in this period, Sapkal questioned.

"The administration is saying that a board was installed on that bridge. But because of the lax attitude of the administration 55 people were swept away. Many of them were rescued, but four people died and six were seriously injured. Giving Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased does not mean the government's responsibility ends," he asserted.

Sapkal also called Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directive to conduct a structural audit of all dangerous bridges as a farce.

"Accidents happen, people die and the government throws some money at them and forgets about it. This vicious cycle must end," he said. PTI MR BNM