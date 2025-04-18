Pune bus depot rape case: Cops file 893-page chargesheet, include statements of 82 witnesses

Pune, Apr 18 (PTI) Pune police has filed an 893-page chargesheet in the MSRTC Swargate bus depot rape case, an official said on Friday.

A 26-year-old woman was raped inside a parked Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus at the sprawling depot in the early hours of February 25 allegedly by history-sheeter Dattatray Gade, as per police.

"In order to make our case watertight, we have included physical, biological, technical, circumstantial and scientific evidence in the chargesheet. We obtained these through the help of experts in the medical, cyber, sound and forensic fields," the official said.

The 893-page chargesheet filed in the court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) contains the statements of 82 witnesses, the official added.

As per the police, the victim was waiting for a bus to go to Satara when Gade approached her posing as a conductor.

On the pretext of offering help, he took her to a waiting bus that was unlit, bolted the doors and raped her inside.

Gade, who faces half a dozen criminal cases, was nabbed from an agriculture field near his native Gunat village under Shirur tehsil here with the help of drones and sniffer dogs. PTI SPK BNM