Pune bus fire: cops probe if employer firm was negligent in storage of inflammable liquid

Pune, Mar 21 (PTI) Pimpri Chinchwad Police are probing possible negligence on the part a graphics company as its driver, accused of setting a bus owned by it on fire and causing the death four employees, was found to have obtained an inflammable chemical from the company's store room.

Four employees of Vyoma Graphics at Hinjewadi near Pune lost their lives in an act of sabotage after the mini-bus driver Janardan Hambardekar, using highly inflammable chemical benzene, allegedly set on fire the running bus on Wednesday morning.

Four employees of the firm were charred to death and more than six others including the accused himself sustained burn injuries.

According to the police, the driver wanted to take revenge, as he had a dispute with some staffers of the company, and was also upset over a salary cut.

"The accused is in the hospital now as he sustained five percent burn injuries to his legs. We today visited the company to probe whether there was negligence on the part of the management, how the driver got access to the chemical, whether the company had a valid license to store it, etc,," said Kanhaiya Thorat, senior police inspector, Hinjewadi police station.

According to the police officer, Hambardekar had procured around one litre of benzene from the company.

As per the first information report, the driver, who was known as 'mama' (uncle) among the employees, was an "eccentric" person, and used to have disputes with co-workers over petty issues during the last six months.

He allegedly stole the chemical from the store room of the company on March 18, a day before the incident, and was heard saying that he would teach a lesson to everyone.

The FIR also stated that he also took some cloth pieces from the firm which he soaked with benzene, and used them to set off the fire.

Earlier on Friday, company official Nitesh Shah assured cooperation with the police and care for the victims.

“We are in shock. The investigation is underway and we are cooperating with the police. We are also providing medical support to all the injured persons. They are all like our family members and we are taking care of them,” Shah said. PTI SPK COR NR KRK